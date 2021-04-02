Estás leyendo: La sede de Podemos Cartagena sufre un ataque con material explosivo

La sede de Podemos Cartagena sufre un ataque con material explosivo

El lider de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, denuncia en sus redes sociales un ataque por parte de la ultraderecha y afirma que "el terrorismo callejero de los ultras no va a amedrentarnos". 

Atentado a Podemos en Cartagena
Imagen del vídeo difundido en redes sociales en que se ve la detonación de un artefacto y pintadas en la sede de Podemos en Cartagena. REDES SOCIALES.

Cartagena

La sede de Podemos en Cartagena (Murcia) ha sufrido esta madrugada un ataque con material explosivo, según ha denunciado el diputado de la formación morada por la Región, Javier Sánchez Serna.

"Esta noche la extrema derecha ha ido un paso más allá y ha atacado la sede de Podemos Cartagena con material explosivo", ha advertido Sánchez Serna. El diputado lo ha publicado en un tuit acompañado por un vídeo en el que se aprecia cómo arrojan un artefacto inflamable a la sede de Podemos en la ciudad portuaria.

"Hace unos meses PP y VOX se negaron a apoyar una declaración de condena por el último ataque", según Sánchez Serna. "Malditos sean los que blanquean el fascismo cada día", afirma Sánchez.

Por su parte, el líder de la formación morada, Pablo Iglesias, ha compartido en su cuenta de Twitter las imágenes del atentado y ha afirmado que "el terrorismo callejero de los ultras no va a amedrentarnos. Frente a los violentos y sus blanqueadores: democracia, libertad de expresión y justicia social".

