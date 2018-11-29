Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El Senado rechaza retirar un busto de Fraga

La Mesa de la Cámara Alta refuta la petición de Compromís de retirar el busto del exministro franquista y el retrato del exministro de la Transición Rodolfo Martín Villa, imputado en Argentina por posibles crímenes contra la humanidad. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Busto de Fraga en el Senado

Busto de Fraga en el Senado

El busto del ministro franquista, fundador de Alianza Popular y 'padre' de la Constitución, Manuel Fraga, que se exhibe en el pasillo principal del Senado no se mueve. La Mesa del Senado ha rechazado la petición del senador de Compromís Carles Mulet de retirarlo por ser una "ofensa a todas las víctimas del régimen franquista".

Mulet también solicitó a la Cámara la retirada del retrato del exministro de la UCD Rodolfo Martín Villa, imputado en Argentina por posibles crímenes contra la humanidad, que está integrado en una obra pictórica con 34 imágenes de personajes clave de la democracia con los que se conmemora desde 2011 el 30 aniversario de las primeras elecciones democráticas.

Según Mulet, constituye una "ofensa" a "todos y todas las demócratas" que ambos políticos "con la memoria manchada de sangre" estén presentes en la Cámara Alta. A Fraga le considera "responsable político" de la matanza de Vitoria de 1976, y de Martín Villa recuerda que mientras fue ministro de la Gobernación "fueron asesinados en las calles 35 ciudadanos españoles" por la Policía Armada y la Guardia Civil.

La Mesa del Senado, según ha informado el propio senador valenciano, le ha comunicado su negativa a quitar las dos obras mediante un escrito en el que se limita a informarle de que en su reunión de ayer, por el miércoles, decidió "no atender" su requerimiento

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad