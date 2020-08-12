Estás leyendo: Señal en directo: declaraciones de Pedro Sánchez tras el despacho con el rey

Público
Público

Señal en directo: declaraciones de Pedro Sánchez tras el despacho con el rey

Felipe VI y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la entrada del Palacio de Marivent, antes de celebrar el tradicional despacho de verano, en agosto de 2019. EFE/Ballesteros
Felipe VI y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la entrada del Palacio de Marivent, antes de celebrar el tradicional despacho de verano, en agosto de 2019. EFE/Ballesteros

MADRID

PÚBLICO

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparece ante los medios tras el tradicional despacho de verano con el rey Felipe VI en el Palacio de Marivent, en Palma. Es la tercera reunión con el Monarca en Palma, desde el verano de 2018, y es la primera ocasión en la que se les verá juntos públicamente desde que se comunicara la salida de España del rey emérito Juan Carlos I.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público