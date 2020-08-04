Estás leyendo: Rueda de prensa de Pedro Sánchez tras el último Consejo de Ministros antes del parón estival

Público
Público

Señal en directo Rueda de prensa de Pedro Sánchez tras el último Consejo de Ministros antes del parón estival

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una comparecencia en el Palacio de la Moncloa. E.P./Óscar Cañas
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una comparecencia en el Palacio de la Moncloa. E.P./Óscar Cañas

MADRID

PÚBLICO

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ofrece la habitual comparecencia antes de las vacaciones estivales, en un momento marcado por el anuncio del rey emérito de marcharse de España, la tensión con Unidas Podemos en el Gobierno de coalición por la relación con Ciudadanos o la persistencia de la pandemia y la crisis económica y social que ha causado.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público