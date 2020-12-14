madridActualizado:
JxCat, ERC y la CUP registrarán el próximo 15 de marzo una propuesta de ley por la amnistía en el Congreso, para todos los encausados por el procés, a la espera de que esta semana se apruebe en el Parlament la propuesta de resolución que presentaron con este objetivo.
Así lo ha anunciado la diputada de la CUP Natàlia Sànchez durante un acto conjunto que partidos independentistas y Òmnium Cultural han celebrado este lunes en el patio de la antigua cárcel de La Modelo de Barcelona. El texto de la proposición de ley pretende poner fin a las múltiples causas judiciales contra los independentistas encausados en el procés.
El objetivo, según Sànchez, es registrar la propuesta de ley en el Congreso con el máximo apoyo posible de los ciudadanos a través de una recogida de firmas, que de momento acumula 40.000 apoyos.
(Habrá ampliación).
