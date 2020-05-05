Estás leyendo: Sesión plenaria en el Congreso de los Diputados

En directo Sesión plenaria en el Congreso de los Diputados

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparece en el Congreso para defender una cuarta solicitud de autorización de la prórroga del estado de alarma ante la emergencia sanitaria por la covid-19.

Así quedaría la votación del estado de alarma tras el 'no' de ERC
Fotografía de una Sesión plenaria del Congreso de los Diputados durante el estado de alarma por el coronavirus.

Madrid

