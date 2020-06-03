MADRIDActualizado:
El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados, Gabriel Rufián, ha presumido este miércoles del rédito logrado por su formación, a cambio de su abstención ante la sexta y previsiblemente última prórroga del estado de alarma, que hoy se debate en la Cámara Baja.
Desde la tribuna de oradores, Rufián ha reivindicado estos logros, que pasan por la "desmilitarización" y la "descentralización" de la gestión de la pandemia en esta fase de desescalada, como también por la "gestión de los territorios" de 140.000 millones de fondos europeos.
Con una mano, Rufián vendía estos acuerdos -"A quien le parezca poco esto, que se vaya a la cola de un banco de alimentos"-, y con la otra se desmarcaba de JxCat, la otra gran formación catalana en el Congreso, con la que gobierna en Catalunya. Ha recordado que ERC fue la fuerza más votada en Catalunya en las dos últimas elecciones generales, y ha incidido en que han puesto la "fuerza parlamentaria y negociadora al servicio de la democracia y la gente".
(Habrá ampliación)
