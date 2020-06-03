Estás leyendo: Rufián presume de los logros a cambio de su abstención y reclama al Gobierno que elija: o ERC o Cs

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sexta prórroga del estado de alarma Rufián presume de los logros a cambio de su abstención y reclama al Gobierno que elija: o ERC o Cs

El portavoz de ERC dedica buena parte de su discurso a Unidas Podemos, al que pide que no calle ante la decisión del Ejecutivo del que forma parte de seguir pactando con el partido de Inés Arrimadas: "Todo no puede ser"

Rufián a Sánchez: 'Ahora mismo hay sólo tres 'españas'; la de los unos, la de los otros, y la de los que alucinan con ustedes'
El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, en una imagen de archivo.

MADRID

Actualizado:

El portavoz de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados, Gabriel Rufián, ha presumido este miércoles del rédito logrado por su formación, a cambio de su abstención ante la sexta y previsiblemente última prórroga del estado de alarma, que hoy se debate en la Cámara Baja.

Desde la tribuna de oradores, Rufián ha reivindicado estos logros, que pasan por la "desmilitarización" y la "descentralización" de la gestión de la pandemia en esta fase de desescalada, como también por la "gestión de los territorios" de 140.000 millones de fondos europeos. 

Con una mano, Rufián vendía estos acuerdos -"A quien le parezca poco esto, que se vaya a la cola de un banco de alimentos"-, y con la otra se desmarcaba de JxCat, la otra gran formación catalana en el Congreso, con la que gobierna en Catalunya. Ha recordado que ERC fue la fuerza más votada en Catalunya en las dos últimas elecciones generales, y ha incidido en que han puesto la "fuerza parlamentaria y negociadora al servicio de la democracia y la gente".

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público