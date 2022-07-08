Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo el arranque de la plataforma Sumar de Yolanda Díaz

Sigue en directo el arranque de la plataforma Sumar de Yolanda Díaz

La vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno pone en marcha su proceso de escucha este viernes en Madrid.

Yolanda Díaz: mucho que hacer
Imagen de archivo de Yolanda Díaz junto a Inmaculada Nieto en un mitin de Por Andalucía. 

madrid

Actualizado:

La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, arranca su proyecto político con el proceso de escucha en la ciudad de Madrid (recinto del Matadero) este 8 de julio. Sigue en directo aquí la presentación de la plataforma que da comienzo a las 19:30 horas:  

