Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo el desfile del 12 de octubre

Público
Público

Sigue en directo el desfile del 12 de octubre

El acto comienza a las 11 horas y puede estar marcado por la actitud de algunos asistentes contra Pedro Sánchez. Los presidentes socialistas han sufrido sistemáticamente abucheos y pitidos en la Fiesta Nacional.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i) y el Rey Felipe VI (d), durante el acto solemne de homenaje a la bandera nacional y desfile militar en el Día de la Hispanidad, a 12 de octubre de 2022,
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i) y el Rey Felipe VI (d), durante el acto solemne de homenaje a la bandera nacional y desfile militar en el Día de la Hispanidad, a 12 de octubre de 2022,. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

madrid

El desfile del 12 de octubre comienza a las 11 horas en Madrid. La Fiesta Nacional puede estar marcada, una vez más, por la actitud de algunos asistentes contra Pedro Sánchez. Los presidentes socialistas han sufrido sistemáticamente abucheos y pitidos durante la ceremonia. Puedes seguir el desfile en directo aquí.

¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público