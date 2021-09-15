Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la sesión de control al Gobierno

EN DIRECTO

Sigue en directo la sesión de
control al Gobierno

Pedro Sánchez responderá a las preguntas de la oposición horas antes de presidir la mesa de diálogo en Catalunya

Los indultos enfrentan a Sánchez y Casado en el Congreso
"Insulta usted hasta a los obispos catalanes y a los empresarios", le ha dicho el presidente del Gobierno al líder de la oposición en la sesión de control de este miércoles. "Debería dimitir hoy mismo", le ha respondido Casado.

Sigue en directo la sesión de control aquí:

