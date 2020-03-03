Estás leyendo: El socio de Villarejo dice que el constructor Fernando Martín pagó el ático de Ignacio González en Estepona

Caso Villarejo El socio de Villarejo dice que el constructor Fernando Martín pagó el ático de Ignacio González en Estepona

En esas grabaciones el socio de Villarejo afirma que el PP de Madrid protegía al constructor "hasta el delirio" por tratarse del "primer financiador" del partido en la región.

El presidente de Martinsa-Fadesa, Fernando Martín. EFE
Público

La cadena Ser  aporta nuevas novedades en el caso Villarejo. Según los audios a los que ha tenido acceso Miguel Ángel Campos, "el socio del excomisario, Rafael Redondo, afirmó a un directivo del BBVA que poseía información sensible sobre el empresario Fernando Martín, perseguido por el banco debido a su deuda millonaria con la entidad": Fernando Martín, fundador del grupo inmobiliario Martinsa-Fadesa y expresidente del Real Madrid, compró el ático de Ignacio González en Estepona. 

En esas grabaciones el socio de Villarejo afirma que el PP de Madrid  protegía a Fernando Martín "hasta el delirio" por tratarse del "primer financiador" del partido.

Las grabaciones desveladas por la Ser se realizaron en 2013. Fue el propio Redondo quien las realizó, durante reunión mantenida con el hoy ex directivo del BBVA e imputado en la causa, Antonio Béjar. 

La información de la Ser asegura textualmente: "El socio de Villarejo expone que han realizado una profunda investigación a Martín, a quien sitúan como muy próximo a los expresidentes madrileños Ignacio González y Esperanza Aguirre, y que goza de una protección "hasta el delirio" del PP regional".

La Fiscalía de Málaga había pedido al juzgado número 5 de Estepona el sobreseimiento provisional del caso del ático de Ignacio González por falta de pruebas porque, según la Fiscalía"no se ha podido conocer el origen de los fondos utilizados por la sociedad Coast Investors para adquirir los inmuebles, ni como pudo financiar la compra". Según el socio de Villarejo, fue Fernando Martín.

