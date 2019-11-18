El pleno de Les Corts Valencianes debatía este lunes Ley de Medidas Fiscales, de Gestión Administrativa y Financiera, y de Organización de la Generalitat, la conocida como ley de acompañamiento a los presupuestos. La derecha (PP, Cs y Vox exigían la devolución de dicha ley al Govern de la Generalitat, mientras que la izquierda, en el Gobierno, pedía que siguiera adelante con la tramitación.
El debate transcurrió según lo previsto –ganó la izquierda–, pero durante el mismo ocurrió algo muy llamativo: mientras intervenía José María Llanos, diputado de Vox, con el habitual discurso incendiario que ya es norma de la casa en la formación ultraderechista, el conseller conseller de Educación y Deportes de la Generalitat, Vicent Marzà, sentado en su escaño, exhibía un libro con un título que algunos podrían tildar de provocativo: Facha. ¿Un mensaje subliminal? Para algunos sí.
Marzà hojeba el libro mientras el diputado de Vox, dirigiéndose a los socialistas, anunciaba el apocalipsis: "Les voy a llamar a partir de ahora extrema izquierda, el PSPV de Puig es lo más radical y totalitario que ha conocido España desde los años 30. Solo les falta decir 'exprópiese' como sus amigos bolivarianos".
Facha es una obra del filósofo estadounidense Jason Stanley. Según el diario Levante, en Facha, "explica los mecanismos que emplea el fascismo para llegar al poder y articular las vidas de los ciudadanos. La tesis que mantiene Stanley es que el fascismo no es solo cosa del pasado, sino que se ha infiltrado en el presente para, si no tomamos consciencia, marcar la agenda del futuro".
