El Supremo cita al diputado Alberto Rodríguez por una protesta estudiantil en 2014

El número tres de Podemos deberá comparecer el próximo 28 de enero como investigado por un supuesto delito de atentado contra la autoridad al propinarle presuntamente una patada a un policía durante una protesta contra la Ley Wert hace seis años.

03/12/2020.- El diputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, a su llegada este jueves al Congreso. Los Presupuestos de 2021 concluyen su trámite en la Cámara Baja, donde los acuerdos alcanzados en los últimos días con diferentes formaciones políticas pe
El diputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez. Mariscal / EFE

Ya hay fecha para que el número tres de Unidas Podemos comparezca como investigado en el Tribunal Supremo. El magistrado de la Sala II del Tribunal Supremo Antonio del Moral ha citado a declarar en calidad de investigado el próximo 28 de enero, a las 12.30 horas, al diputado de Unidas Podemos Alberto Rodríguez. El pasado mes de septiembre se abrió una causa en su contra por un presunto delito de atentado contra la autoridad y por una presunta falta de lesiones, una vez que el Congreso de los Diputados aprobó el pasado mes de diciembre el suplicatorio cursado por el alto tribunal para continuar el procedimiento contra el aforado.

Los hechos se refieren a los incidentes ocurridos el 25 de enero de 2014 en una manifestación contra la LOMCE o 'Ley Wert' en La Laguna (Santa Cruz Tenerife). La Fiscalía y el instructor consideran que existen indicios de que durante esos incidentes Alberto Rodríguez propinó una patada a un policía. El Ministerio Público pide  una pena de un año de prisión por el delito y un mes de multa por la falta. La causa se abrió en el Supremo a instancias del Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de La Laguna, que llegó en su día a dictar auto de apertura de juicio oral contra Alberto Rodríguez, lo que quedó sin efecto tras la elección del mismo como diputado y pasar a ser aforado ante el Supremo. El Juzgado de La Laguna remitió entonces una exposición razonada al Supremo con los indicios de la actuación del parlamentario.

El instructor Antonio del Moral ofreció al diputado la posibilidad, al amparo del artículo 118 bis de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal, de declarar de forma voluntaria, sin necesidad de cursar el suplicatorio, pero Rodríguez declinó la comparecencia, remitiéndose a la declaración que había realizado ante el juzgado de instrucción de La Laguna. Ante la existencia de indicios de delito, el instructor consideró imprescindible entonces pedir el suplicatorio para tomarle declaración.

