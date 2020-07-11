La Sala III del Tribunal Supremo ha avalado la celebración de los comicios en A Mariña (Lugo) este domingo tras desestimar el recurso presentado por Galicia En Común contra la resolución de la Junta Electoral Central.
El candidato de Galicia en Común-Anova Mareas, Antón Gómez-Reino, anunció que su formación recurriría la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central de permitir el voto en la comarca de A Mariña, comarca que tuvo que ser confinada por un rebrote.
En el escrito, el Supremo entiende que "no procede" abrir la pieza de medidas cautelares porque el recurso de Galicia en Común no pide ninguna en concreto y por lo tanto "carece de sentido oír a la Junta Electoral Central al respecto".
La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ya desestimó este jueves sendos recursos de Galicia en Común y de En Marea confirmando así que las medidas adoptadas por la administración en La Mariña de Lugo, en confinamiento desde el martes, durante las elecciones gallegas son "adecuadas" para garantizar el derecho al voto y la salud de los votantes pese al rebrote de coronavirus en la comarca.
En su resolución, la JEC acuerda "desestimar el recurso y confirmar el acuerdo de la Junta Electoral de Galicia" y alega tres motivos. En primer lugar, que "en estos precisos momentos debe entenderse que las medidas adoptadas por la administración garantizan unas condiciones adecuadas de circulación para poder acudir a votar, con la salvedad de segmentos reducidos de población, por motivos sanitarios suficientemente justificados en el marco de la situación de pandemia en la que se están desarrollando las elecciones".
