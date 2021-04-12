Estás leyendo: El Supremo propone juzgar a Alberto Rodríguez por atentado contra la autoridad en una protesta

El diputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, en una imagen de archivo. Mariscal / EFE

El magistrado del Tribunal Supremo Antonio del Moral propone juzgar al secretario de Organización de Podemos y diputado Alberto Rodríguez, por haber dado una patada a un policía en una manifestación en 2014 en La Laguna (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), lo que le sitúa a las puertas del juicio oral.

El juez ha dictado un auto en el que ordena proseguir la causa contra Rodríguez por presunto delito de atentado y falta (o delito leve) de lesiones, por los trámites del procedimiento abreviado, por lo que da un plazo de diez días a la Fiscalía para que solicite la apertura de juicio oral, formulando escrito de acusación, el sobreseimiento de la causa o la práctica de nuevas diligencias.

Rectificación

Esta noticia ha sido corregida tras informar en un primer momento de que el Tribunal Supremo procesaba a Alberto Rodríguez. El auto ordena proseguir la causa, pero no procesa al diputado. 

