El Supremo sentencia que las administraciones deben dar información anterior a la Ley de Transparencia

El Tribunal Supremo establece que las administraciones públicas están obligadas a dar a los ciudadanos información creada antes de la entrada en vigor de la Ley de Transparencia si así lo solicotan. Así, el alto tribunal ha tumbado la sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional en la que limitaba el derecho de acceso a la información de los ciudadanos sentenciando que solo debían dar datos confeccionados desde la entrada en vigor de la norma, en diciembre de 2014.

La decisión fue recurrida por Civio, portal que este martes ha informado que ha recibido amparo por parte de TS. La sentencia afirma que la Ley de Transparencia "no contiene, en definitiva, ninguna limitación del derecho de acceso a la información por razón de la antigüedad o actualidad de la información pública" y, por lo tanto, "no procede crear por vía jurisprudencial dicha limitación que la ley no establece".

De este modo, el Supremo anula el límite temporal que impuso la sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional y permite que toda la ciudadanía pueda pedir información anterior a diciembre de 2014.

La denuncia presentada por Civio se originó después de una negativa a ofrecer la información sobre los nombres de los acompañantes de altos cargos públicos en viajes oficiales.