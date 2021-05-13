El TC anula la designación de Pablo Iglesias como miembro de la comisión rectora del CNI

madrid
El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha anulado este jueves el nombramiento del ya exvicepresidente Pablo Iglesias en la comisión parlamentaria que controla el Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI). El Pleno ha estimado el recurso que Vox y PP presentaron contra la disposición adicional del Real Decreto 8/2020, que conformaba la comisión del CNI y que otorgaba su presidencia a Iglesias como vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno. La decisión del TC ha contado con el voto particular de Cándido Conde-Pumpido.
En mayo de 2020, el Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional admitió a trámite por unanimidad los recursos de inconstitucionalidad presentados por el Partido Popular y Vox contra la disposición final segunda del Real Decreto ley 8/2020, de 17 de marzo, de medidas urgentes extraordinarias para hacer frente al impacto económico y social de la covid-19. Dicha disposición rezaba así: "La Comisión [del Parlamento que controla el CNI] estará presidida por el vicepresidente del Gobierno que designe su presidente, e integrada por los vicepresidentes designados por el presidente del Gobierno, las ministras de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, y de Defensa, el ministro del Interior, y la ministra de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital, así como el director del Gabinete de la Presidencia del Gobierno, el secretario de Estado de Seguridad y la secretaria de Estado del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia, que actuará como secretaria".
Esta decisión del TC choca con los motivos alegados por el Tribunal Supremo, en septiembre de 2020, para rechazar el recurso de Vox y del PP, al considerar falta de legitimación de los recurrentes. En su auto la Sala recordó su jurisprudencia sobre la falta de legitimación activa de los partidos políticos, grupos parlamentarios y diputados que recurren de manera individual para impugnar actos y disposiciones generales cuando no se esgrime la titularidad de un derecho ni interés legítimo.
