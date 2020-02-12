Estás leyendo: Torra anuncia que se investigan 37 actuaciones de los Mossos en las protestas por la sentencia del 'procés'

Torra anuncia que se investigan 37 actuaciones de los Mossos en las protestas por la sentencia del 'procés'

El president de la Generalitat anuncia que Buch ofrecerá en un mes el primer informe sobre estas actuaciones.

11/02/2020.- El presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, preside la reunión semanal del Govern. / EFE - TONI ALBIR
El presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, preside la reunión semanal del Govern. / EFE - TONI ALBIR

madrid

europa press

El president del Govern, Quim Torra, ha detallado este miércoles que hay 37 expedientes abiertos sobre la actuación de los Mossos d'Esquadra ante las protestas tras la sentencia del procés, y ha anunciado que el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, informará sobre el asunto dentro de un mes.

Lo ha dicho preguntado en el pleno del Parlament por estos expedientes por la diputada de la CUP Maria Sirvent: Torra ha explicado que inicialmente se abrieron 18 que después se ampliaron a 33, y que se han añadido otras cuatro actuaciones que ha pedido investigar Amnistía Internacional.

En su primera sesión de control en un pleno en el que no puede votar tras perder su condición de diputado tras la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC), Torra ha avanzado que Buch ofrecerá en un mes el primer informe sobre estas actuaciones, que investigan la división de Evaluación y Servicios y la división de Asuntos Internos de Mossos, ha concretado.

(Habrá ampliación)

