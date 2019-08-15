Público
Madrid El tránsfuga Ángel Garrido será el consejero de Transportes del Gobierno de Díaz Ayuso

El político asumirá una de las Consejerías más importantes desde el punto de vista presupuestario y gestionará las cuentas del Metro.

Ángel Garrido, en el acceso una estación, junto a Rosalía Gonzalo, en una imagen de archivo.

Ángel Garrido será el nuevo consejero de Transportes, Movilidad e Infraestructuras del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso en la Comunidad de Madrid, según ha adelantado este jueves Telemadrid y han confirmado a EFE fuentes de Ciudadanos.

El expresidente del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid, quién dejó el PP el pasado mes de abril para fichar por Ciudadanos antes de las elecciones generales, sonaba en las quinielas en los últimos días para entrar en el nuevo Ejecutivo regional. 

Garrido asumirá una de las Consejerías más importantes desde el punto de vista presupuestario y gestionará las cuentas de Metro, que prevé importantes inversiones en los próximos años, algunas anunciadas en el debate de investidura.

La presidenta regional electa, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, anunció el pasado martes en la primera sesión del debate de investidura la ampliación de la línea 3 de Metro, que permitirá una nueva conexión de Madrid con la línea 12 (Metro Sur). También anunció la construcción del intercambiador en Conde de Casal para que conecte con la prolongación de la Línea 11 en Plaza Elíptica.

Además, la Consejería cambiará de nombre, al pasar de ser Consejería de Transportes, Vivienda e Infraestructuras a Consejería de Transportes, Movilidad e Infraestructuras.

Ángel Garrido cambió al PP por Ciudadanos en abril

Garrido entró en el puesto trece en las listas de Ciudadanos encabezadas por Ignacio Aguado en las elecciones autonómicas del pasado 26 de mayo.

Su salida del PP madrileño motivó críticas en las filas populares y la propia Díaz Ayuso llegó a calificar su fichaje por la formación naranja como "una puñalada" de Albert Rivera a Pablo Casado.

A pesar de eso, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid electa, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ya avanzó este miércoles que no vetaría "nadie" ni siquiera al expresidente regional Ángel Garrido, ahora diputado de Ciudadanos.

