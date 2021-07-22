Estás leyendo: El Tribunal de Cuentas estudia las fianzas e inmuebles presentados por cuatro de los ex cargos del Govern

El Tribunal de Cuentas estudia las fianzas e inmuebles presentados por cuatro de los ex cargos del Govern

No se ha iniciado por el momento ninguna providencia de embargo, según ha informado este órgano mediante un comunicado.

Fachada del Tribunal de Cuentas. Foto de archivo.
Fachada del Tribunal de Cuentas. Foto de archivo. Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

La delegada instructora del Tribunal de Cuentas estudia por el momento la documentación relativa a las fianzas e inmuebles que han depositado ante este órgano cuatro de los ex cargos del Govern a los que el órgano contable reclama un total de 5,4 millones de euros por el presunto uso irregular de fondos públicos para las denominadas 'embajadas catalanas'.

No se ha iniciado por el momento ninguna providencia de embargo, según ha informado este órgano mediante un comunicado, a pesar de que a las 00.00 horas de este jueves concluyó plazo dado a los 34 afectados por este expediente para depositar entre todos la citada cantidad.

Respecto al hecho de la admisión o no de aval del Fondo de la Generalitat, que según el consejero de Economía catalán, Jaume Giró, será afianzado con fondos del Instituto Catalán de Finanzas (ICF), el Tribunal de Cuentas simplemente señala en su nota que "se dirimirá cuando proceda".

En este punto lo que ahora está haciendo la delegada instructora, según las mismas fuentes, es estudiar las certificaciones que han llegado en relación con el acuerdo de gobierno de avalar la cantidad de cada uno de los responsables.
Dos presuntos responsables han depositado las fianzas y otros dos han presentado bienes inmuebles como aval, añaden, sin especificar de que ex altos cargos se trata."

