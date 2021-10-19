Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Supremo desestima los recursos de PP y Vox contra la elección como fiscal general de Delgado

El Tribunal Supremo desestima los recursos de PP y Vox contra la elección como fiscal general de Delgado

Dos de los siete magistrados han votado en contra de la decisión y han anunciado un voto particular.

La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado.
La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, interviene en la reunión del Pleno del Consejo Fiscal en el pazo de Mariñán, a 5 de julio de 2021. M. Dylan / Europa Press

El Tribunal Supremo ha ratificado el nombramiento de la exministra de Justicia Dolores Delgado como fiscal general del Estado al no admitir los recursos presentados por el PP y Vox por considerar que no tienen "legitimación activa" para recurrir.

La Sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo del alto tribunal ha adelantado el fallo de la sentencia, que se hará publica en los próximos días. Dos de los siete magistrados que conforman el tribunal han votado en contra de la decisión y han anunciado un voto particular.

El nombramiento de Dolores Delgado fue impugnado ante el Tribunal Supremo por ambos partidos al considerar que no se ajustaba a los criterios de "idoneidad" e "imparcialidad" al haber sido ministra de Justicia con el PSOE y diputada socialista.

De hecho, una de las claves del debate era la "apariencia de imparcialidad", es decir, si el paso directo de Delgado desde el Ministerio de Justicia a la Fiscalía General distorsiona, desvirtúa o quebranta dicha imagen de imparcialidad.

Pero los magistrados de la sección cuarta de la Sala de lo Contencioso, junto al presidente de la misma, César Tolosa, no han llegado al fondo del asunto, dado que el debate ha quedado en el paso previo: la legitimidad de PP y Vox para recurrir el nombramiento.

