Trump recibirá el 21 de abril a los reyes de España en una visita de Estado

Washington (EEUU)Actualizado:
El presidente de EE. UU., Donald Trump, recibirá el próximo 21 de abril al rey Felipe VI de España y a la reina Letizia en la Casa Blanca, durante una visita de Estado que será la tercera que recibe Trump desde que llegó al poder hace más tres años.
La Casa Blanca anunció la visita de Estado en un comunicado y subrayó que el encuentro servirá para "celebrar la estrecha amistad e historia compartida" entre los dos países.
Asimismo, ha apuntado que servirá para reafirmar el compromiso de Estados Unidos y España para "afrontar los desafíos globales".
