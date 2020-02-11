Estás leyendo: Trump recibirá el 21 de abril a los reyes de España en una visita de Estado

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Trump recibirá el 21 de abril a los reyes de España en una visita de Estado

La Casa Blanca subraya que el encuentro servirá para "celebrar la estrecha amistad e historia compartida" entre los dos países.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y su esposa Melania Trump reciben a los reyes Felipe VI y Letizia en la Casa Blanca, en Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fotografía de archivo en la que el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y su esposa Melania Trump reciben a los reyes Felipe VI y Letizia en la Casa Blanca, en Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Washington (EEUU)

Actualizado:

agencias

El presidente de EE. UU., Donald Trump, recibirá el próximo 21 de abril al rey Felipe VI de España y a la reina Letizia en la Casa Blanca, durante una visita de Estado que será la tercera que recibe Trump desde que llegó al poder hace más tres años.

La Casa Blanca anunció la visita de Estado en un comunicado y subrayó que el encuentro servirá para "celebrar la estrecha amistad e historia compartida" entre los dos países.

Asimismo, ha apuntado que servirá para reafirmar el compromiso de Estados Unidos y España para "afrontar los desafíos globales".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú