La diputada de Podemos Raquel Romero ha mantenido su bloqueo y ha truncado, con su voto en contra, la investidura en segunda votación de la candidata socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno riojano, Concha Andreu, que no ha logrado la mayoría simple del Parlamento regional.

Andreu ha contado con 16 votos a favor (15 del PSOE y uno de la diputada de Unidas Podemos por IU, Henar Moreno) y 17 en contra (12 del PP, 4 de Ciudadanos y el de Romero).

La diputada de Podemos también había bloqueado el pasado 16 de junio que Andreu fuese investida en una primera votación, en la que necesitaba la mayoría absoluta.

Las reuniones mantenidas durante las últimas horas entre PSOE y UP no han fructificado, dado que los socialistas no aceptan la petición de la coalición de formar parte del Consejo de Gobierno.

Ahora se abre un plazo de dos meses para que la candidata busque la confianza del Parlamento de La Rioja para una nueva votación y, si no lo consigue, la Cámara se disolverá automáticamente y se convocarán nuevas elecciones autonómicas.

Carteles críticos con Podemos

En Logroño han aparecido carteles críticos con Podemos y con Raquel Romero por su posición en las negociaciones con el PSOE, informa la delegación de RTVE en La Rioja.

En el tuit inferior pueden verse las imágenes, cuyos lemas aluden al "abrazo a la derecha" de la podemita y varían el juego de siglas: lo que antes era PPSOE, ahora es PPodemo's, que vincula irónicamente a Podemos con el PP y con Ciudadanos.