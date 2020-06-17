valència
La Conselleria de Educación de la Generalitat Valenciana ha comenzado el día saludando en su cuenta de Twiter con un escueto Bon dia. Este saludo en valenciano ha sido respondido por los departamentos homólogos de los gobiernos catalán y balear y a lo largo de la jornada se están sumando numerosas respuestas y comentarios.
Este gesto se produce después de la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo (TS) que anula parte del decreto sobre el uso del valenciano en la administración, que incluye la comunicación en lengua autóctona con otras autonomías del mismo ámbito lingüístico.
El conseller de Educación valenciano, Vicent Marzà, ya anunciaba el lunes que la Generalitat recurrirá la sentencia, que, a su parecer, "menosprecia la lengua y las competencias propias". "Que en pleno siglo XXI nos digan en qué lengua debemos hablar tres gobiernos entre nosotros o dejar de usar nuestra lengua de forma destacada y normal", aseguraba.
Por su parte, el presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, pedía a la presidenta del Govern balear, Francina Armengol, y al de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, mantener la comunicación en catalán entre sus administraciones.
Tras estas críticas, el tuit Bon dia de este miércoles se ha viralizado y, en pocas horas acumula más de 5.000 me gusta, supera los 2.000 retuits y otros tantos comentarios, la inmensa mayoría de ellos con la misma respuesta: Bon dia.
Además de las consellerias de Educación de Catalunya y Balears, se han sumado a la iniciativa, entre otros, los vicepresidentes de la Generalitat Valenciana, Mónica Oltra y Rubén Martínez Dalmau, y del gobierno catalán Pere Aragonès; el alcalde de València, Joan Ribó; el diputado de Más País Íñigo Errejón; el parlamentario de Compromís Joan Baldoví; o el expresidente de la Generalitat catalana, Carles Puigdemont.
Por su parte, Vicent Marzà, ante las múltiples reacciones, ha colgado el siguiente mensaje: "Cada minut que passa fa més bon dia, gaudiu-lo! Gràcies!" (Cada minuto que pasa hace mejor día, disfrutadlo. ¡Gracias!).
