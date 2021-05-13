Estás leyendo: Alberto Rodríguez dejará el cargo de secretario de Organización de Podemos y no formará parte de la nueva dirección

"Toca cerrar una etapa", ha relatado el político canario en un vídeo difundido en redes sociales para comunicar su decisión a los militantes y simpatizantes de la formación morada.  

El secretario de Organización de Podemos y diputado de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Alberto Rodríguez a su llegada a una sesión de control en el Congreso de los Diputados, a 12 de mayo de 2021, en Madrid. R.Rubio / Europa Press

El secretario de Organización en funciones de Podemos y diputado en el Congreso, Alberto Rodríguez, ha anunciado que dejará sus actuales funciones tras dos años en el cargo y no optará a las primarias para formar parte de la nueva dirección del partido, que saldrá de la cuarta Asamblea Ciudadana.

Así lo ha trasladado en un vídeo difundido en redes sociales para comunicar su decisión a los militantes y simpatizantes de la formación morada. "Toca cerrar una etapa", ha subrayado para reivindicar, como uno de sus mayores contribuciones, el haber terminado con las "broncas internas".

De esta forma, ha anunciado su paso atrás "sin dramas" y como un "proceso natural" dentro de los "procesos históricos", para a continuación aclarar que su determinación "no tiene nada que ver con la injusta persecución" que sufre.

Con ello, aludía a la acusación por presunto delito de atentado contra agente de la autoridad y otro leve de lesiones; así como una indemnización de 250 euros para el policía al que supuestamente pateó durante una protesta en La Laguna (Tenerife) en 2014. La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo solicita una pena de 6 meses de prisión, inhabilitación para el sufragio pasivo por el tiempo de condena y multa de 180 euros para el hasta ahora número tres de la formación morada.

