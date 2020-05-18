Estás leyendo: Urkullu y Feijóo convocan elecciones para el 12 de julio sin convencer a la oposición

Urkullu y Feijóo convocan elecciones para el 12 de julio sin convencer a la oposición

El lehendakari ha convocado un consejo de gobierno extraordinario para este lunes a las 13.00. Posteriormente comparecerá ante los medios para anunciar la fecha de la convocatoria electoral, que no cuenta con el respaldo de EH Bildu y Elkarrekin Podemos. El presidente gallego, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, también llamará a las urnas ese mismo día.

Iñigo Urkullu
El lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu en una imagen proporcionada por el Gobierno Vasco.

bilbao

Actualizado:

El misterio está a punto de resolverse. El lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu ha convocado un consejo de gobierno extraordinario a las 13.00 de este lunes. Allí terminará de deshojar la margarita: finalmente, el jefe del Gobierno Vasco ha decidido mantener su tesis de convocar elecciones el 12 de julio, una fecha que no cuenta con el apoyo de los principales grupos de la oposición. 

La convocatoria del consejo de gobierno extraordinario ha sido comunicada a los medios pasadas las nueve y media de la mañana, aunque desde finales de la semana pasada se especulaba que esta cita podría tener lugar hoy. 

El lehendakari se ubica así dentro de los plazos legales para convocar las elecciones el domingo 12 de julio. No obstante, aún quedan por conocerse los planes que deberá diseñar el Ejecutivo autonómico para celebrar la cita con las urnas bajo unas mínimas condiciones de normalidad.

Según consta en el informe jurídico entregado a mediados de la semana pasada a los grupos políticos, la convocatoria electoral podría incluir un plan B que permita convocar en septiembre en caso de que se produzca un rebrote de los contagios por coronavirus en el mes de julio. 

También en Galicia

Tal como se preveía, el presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, también convocará elecciones para ese mismo día. Siguiendo la tradición de los últimos años, el mandatario gallego hará coincidir la cita electoral. Su anuncio llegará también este lunes: a las 13.30 tendrá lugar un consello extraordinario. Posteriormente, Feijóo anunciará las elecciones para el 12 de julio, una fecha que tampoco ha logrado el apoyo de las principales formaciones de la oposición en Galicia. 

