El Partido Socialista de Extremadura sostiene que "ningún alto cargo" del partido se ha saltado el protocolo de vacunación.

El presidente de la Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, ofrece declaraciones a los medios tras recibir la primera dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19, a 2 de abril de 2021, en el Hospital Universitario de Badajoz.
El presidente de la Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, ofrece declaraciones a los medios tras recibir la primera dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19, a 2 de abril de 2021, en el Hospital Universitario de Badajoz. Javier Pulpo / Europa Press

El PSOE de Extremadura ha trasladado su respeto ante la decisión de la Fiscalía de dar traslado a los juzgados de la denuncia de Podemos acerca de una presunta vacunación irregular y ha reiterado que "ningún alto cargo" del partido se ha saltado el protocolo de vacunación.

La Fiscalía de Extremadura ha acordado trasladar a los juzgados territoriales la denuncia de Unidas Podemos por "saltarse" el protocolo de vacunación contra la covid-19 por parte de dos alcaldes del PSOE y un concejal, todos ellos del PSOE, por entender que hay "una evidente vulneración" del mismo.

El ministerio fiscal entiende que en los casos de los ediles se ha producido "una evidente vulneración" del protocolo de vacunación que contraviene la legalidad vigente que incluso podría ser constitutivo del delito de prevaricación y falsedad documental, ya que ninguno era personal de plantilla de estos los centros residenciales.

Además, desde Podemos Extremadura han criticado la forma de actuar del PSOE a nivel regional y en concreto la del presidente de la Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, ya que mientras que los cargos del PSOE de estas localidades denunciaban estos hechos, "Vara decidió defender a esos alcaldes y a ese concejal porque decía que habían trabajado mucho durante la pandemia". Es por ello, que la portavoz finalmente ha instado al PSOE de Extremadura a que abra una investigación interna, además depurar responsabilidades

