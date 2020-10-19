Estás leyendo: Vecinos del pueblo alicantino de Pego se plantan ante las provocaciones de un grupo de neonazis

Agentes antidisturbios de la Guardia Civil tuvieron que intervenir ayer, domingo, en el pueblo para evitar un enfrentamiento entre unos 30 aficionados ultras de ideología nazi del equipo de fútbol del Gandía, que jugaba un partido de liga contra el equipo local, y jóvenes antifascistas que se concentraron para expresar su rechazo. 

Jóvenes concentrados ante el estadio municipal de Pego, en Alicante, muestran su rechazo a las provocaciones de 30 ultras. (TWITTER)

Agentes antidisturbios  de la Guardia Civil tuvieron que intervenir ayer, domingo,  en el pueblo alicantino de Pego para evitar un enfrentamiento entre unos 30 aficionados ultras de ideología nazi del equipo de fútbol del Gandía, que jugaba un partido de liga contra el equipo local, y un grupo de vecinos de la localidad, que se concentraron delante del estadio municipal de Pego después del partido en protesta por las constantes provocaciones de los neonazis. 

Según informa el medio La Marina Plaza, "la intervención de la Guardia Civil se produjo acabado ya el partido, y fue para sacar del campo a un grupo de unos 30 aficionados ultra del Gandia".  Afortunadamente, no hubo que lamentar incidentes graves y los neonazis salieron de Pego escoltados por las fuerzas de seguridad.​

De acuerdo con los testimonios recogidos por este medio local valenciano, "los ultras se habían estado paseando por el pueblo, antes del partido, "provocando" y entonando cánticos nazis".  Numerosos testimonios en Twitter parecen confirmar este extremo. 

De hecho, en las redes sociales se pueden ver numerosos vídeos a los antifascistas en los exteriores del campo de fútbol cantando lemas como "¡Pego será la tumba del fascismo!

