MADRID
Los viajeros tendrán que pasar un triple control sanitario al llegar a España, que incluye rellenar un documento en el que declaren si han pasado el coronavirus y dónde localizarlos, un control de temperatura y una inspección visual.
El control, que comenzará a aplicarse este domingo en puertos y aeropuertos, será realizado por personal de sanidad exterior -integrado por alrededor de 540 profesionales, de los que 150 son médicos y enfermeras- que se ha reforzado con un centenar de efectivos.
Habrá un segundo control de la temperatura del viajero, y un control visual
Así lo ha indicado este viernes el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en una rueda de prensa en el Palacio de la Moncloa, en la que ha hecho hincapié en que, desde este domingo, habrá un número suficiente de efectivos para "someter a todos y cada uno de los viajeros" a esos tres controles primarios.
El primer control será un documento que deberá rellenar el viajero con datos para su localización e información "sobre si ha pasado o no por la epidemia y en qué condiciones", ha dicho Illa.
Además, habrá un segundo control de la temperatura del viajero, y un control visual. Si uno de estos tres controles primarios no es superado, ha continuado Illa, el viajero será examinado por un médico.
