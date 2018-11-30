El Gobierno ha acordado eliminar el VIH, la diabetes, la celiaquía y la psoriasis como motivo de exclusión para acceder a cualquier empleo público -entre ellos las Fuerzas Armadas y los Cuerpos y Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado- como ocurre hasta ahora.
Así lo ha anunciado este viernes la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, en la que ha explicado que el Ejecutivo va a revisar todos los cuadros de exclusiones médicas vigentes para acceder a la función pública.
"Hablamos de lo siguiente: levantar estas causas de exclusión por el simple diagnóstico para el caso del VIH, la diabetes, la psoriaris y la celiaquía", ha anunciado la vicepresidenta del Gobierno.
Esta medida afectará a cerca de 7 millones de personas que padecen alguna de estas cuatro patologías y que, según Calvo, "se han convertido en verdaderos estigmas y en trabas discriminatorias", ya que los cuadros médicos de exclusión para acceder a determinados puestos públicos prohibían la concesión de la plaza a estos colectivos.
Por el simple diagnóstico de estas enfermedades "no se puede discriminar ni cerrar el paso a quien quiere acceder a función pública"
A la hora de tomar esta decisión -una reclamación que los colectivos de pacientes vienen exigiendo desde hace años- el Ejecutivo ha tenido en cuenta todos los requisitos científico-médicos que avalan que por el simple diagnóstico de estas enfermedades "no se puede discriminar ni cerrar el paso a quien quiere acceder a función pública".
Los empleos públicos a los que se refiere esta medida afectan a la Administración civil y militar, las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado y el empleo laboral, según ha señalado Calvo.
La vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de Igualdad ha aludido al artículo 14 de la Constitución, que establece que todos los españoles son iguales ante la ley, sin que pueda prevalecer discriminación alguna, y a la ley de igualdad de trato.
"Son millones y millones de mujeres y de hombres que por el simple diagnóstico ven reducidas sus posibilidades de obtener un trato de igualdad", ha denunciado.
