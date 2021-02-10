Estás leyendo: Villarejo consigue la libertad provisional por tres casos de investigación, aunque seguirá en prisión

Público
Público
las cloacas de interior

Villarejo consigue la libertad provisional por tres casos de investigación, aunque seguirá en prisión

La Audiencia Nacional decreta la libertad privisional para el excomisario Villarejo, en prisión desde noviembre de 2017, solo por tres de la treintena de piezas separadas en las que está siendo investigado.

Villarejo, absuelto por los delitos de injurias y denuncia falsa
José Manuel Villarejo. (Público)

madrid

La Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha acordado la puesta en libertad del comisario jubilado en prisión José Manuel Villarejo en tres de las más de treinta piezas que se investigan contra él en la Audiencia Nacional, si bien esta medida no supone su excarcelación porque pesa sobre él la prisión provisional por otras causas.

Los magistrados Ángela Murillo, Carmen González y Fermín Echarri han decretado la libertad provisional para Villarejo por las piezas 'Iron', 'Land' y 'Pintor' de las "más de treinta" en las que se ha dividido la investigación del caso Villarejo. Las piezas por las que queda en libertad provisional están numeradas como 2, 3 y 6 respectivamente. El auto, al que ha tenido acceso Público, recuerda que Villarejo se encuentra en prisión por todas sus causas desde el 5 de noviembre de 2017, siendo el Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 el que las investiga.

La pieza  'Iron' trata del espionaje en un bufete de abogados; 'Land' versa sobre  su contratación por parte de los herederos del creador de la urbanización delujo 'La Finca' y la pieza 'Pintor' investiga el encargo de los empresarios Juan y Fernando Muñoz.

Habrá ampliación

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público