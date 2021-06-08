Estás leyendo: Vox vuelve a boicotear un minuto de silencio en la Asamblea de Madrid por un nuevo asesinato machista

El PSOE propuso que antes del Pleno de Constitución de la XII Legislatura se guardara un minuto de silencio por la víctima de violencia de género.

Los diputados de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid Ana María Cuarteto, Rocío Monasterio y Mariano Calabuig en una foto de archivo. Ricardo rubio / Europa Press

El Grupo Parlamentario de Vox, presidente en la Mesa de Edad en la Asamblea, se ha negado a que el Parlamento autonómico guarde hoy en el pleno de la Constitución de la XII Legislatura un minuto de silencio por el asesinato machista en Pozuelo de Alarcón, en el que un hombre mató a su mujer de un tiro, aunque fuentes de Vox matizan que no se ha podido votar porque no ha habido "junta de portavoces".

La Mesa de Edad está compuesta por el diputado de más edad de los 136 parlamentarios, Mariano Calabuig (Vox) y los dos más jóvenes, Elisa Vigil (PP) y Javier Guardiola (PSOE), como secretarios. PSOE propuso que antes del Pleno de Constitución de la XII Legislatura se guardara un minuto de silencio por esta mujer.

A ello, el diputado de Vox se ha opuesto pese a que los parlamentarios del PSOE y del PP estaban de acuerdo, por lo que no han podido guardar el minuto de silencio.

