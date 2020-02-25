El portavoz de Vox en el Senado, Jacobo González-Robatto, ha dado por definitiva la salida del senador de este partido por Ceuta, Juan Ros, que presentó su renuncia al escaño la semana pasada al estar investigado por presunta violencia de género contra su mujer, pero que luego se arrepintió de haber dejado el cargo y trata ahora de recuperarlo.

"Presentó una revocación que no tiene efecto real. Es exsenador y se incorporará su sustituta lo antes posible", ha dicho González-Robatto en declaraciones en el Senado. La Cámara Alta celebra este martes sesión plenaria, a al que no podrá asistir Ros pero tampoco quien va a ocupar su escaño, Yolanda Merelo, que no ha presentado todavía la documentación necesaria.

El exsenador ha presentado dos escritos ante la presidencia del Senado en los que asegura que decidió dejar el cargo de manera apresurada, pero que es inocente, que las acusaciones que se le hacen son falsas y que quiere revocar la renuncia que presentó el pasado jueves. Según su propio partido, este intento no tendrá efectos.

Los hecho denunciados ocurrieron en la localidad malagueña de Alahurín de la Torre. Agentes de la Guardia Civil acudieron a una vivienda tras un aviso y se encontraron a la mujer de Ros con signos de violencia y restos de sangre.

La mujer fue trasladada al Hospital Clínico con politraumatismos en varias partes del cuerpo y ante las sospechas, se puso en marcha el protocolo de violencia de género.

El caso llegó al Juzgado de Violencia contra la Mujer número 1 de Málaga, que el pasado viernes acordó una orden de alejamiento para el exsenador tras acudir éste a declarar voluntariamente a dicho juzgado en relación con la causa abierta.