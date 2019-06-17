Ciudadanos ha repetido en innumerables ocasiones desde que comenzaron las campañas electorales de este año que no pactarían con Vox y que no entrarían en gobiernos con ellos, pero los hechos les siguen dejando en mal lugar.
Uno de ellos es el caso de Palencia. Allí el PP ganó por goleada, logrando nueve concejales, mientras que el partido naranja se hacía con tres y Vox, con uno. Sin embargo, este edil ultraderechista era clave para la mayoría de derecha en la ciudad, puesto que el PSOE obtuvo once concejales en los comicios del 26M.
Sin embargo, el pacto para que Ciudadanos invistiera al popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco como presidente de la Junta de Castilla y León estipulaba, entre otros puntos, que el partido de Rivera se haría con la alcaldía de Palencia. Como así ha sido.
El candidato de Ciudadanos, Mario Simón, fue elegido alcalde el pasado sábado gracias a los votos de PP y Vox. Lo que no había salido a la luz hasta ahora, y que Público revela en primicia, es el documento en el que Ciudadanos firma y ratifica el pacto del PP con Vox para lograr la alcaldía.
"El grupo municipal de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Palencia, y en su representación Mario Simón Martín, declara que asume las condiciones pactadas entre el Partido Popular de Palencia y Vox Palencia para la investidura de Mario Simón como alcalde de Palencia para la legislatura 2019-2023". El documento data del sábado 15 de mayo, el mismo día de la constitución del Ayuntamiento, y está firmado por el propio Simón como por la candidata de Vox en la ciudad, Sonia Lalanda Sanmiguel.
Mientras se celebraba la sesión de investidura en el Ayuntamiento de Palencia, unas 300 personas se concentraron frente a la sede municipal, en la Plaza Mayor, convocadas mediante las redes sociales para protestar por el acuerdo entre el PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, informa Efe.
