Estás leyendo: Vox, PP y Cs incluyen un plan de apoyo a los toros e incentivos fiscales para la caza entre las medidas anticrisis en Andalucía

Público
Público

Vox, PP y Cs incluyen un plan de apoyo a los toros e incentivos fiscales para la caza entre las medidas anticrisis en Andalucía

Plantean medidas fiscales y una apuesta por la promoción de los toros entre los jóvenes

Nieto, Moreno y Hernández, este jueves. Europa Press
Nieto (PP), Moreno (PP) y Hernández (Vox) , en una imagen de archivo. Europa Press

sevilla

raúl bocanegra

El dictamen aprobado en la comisión de reconstrucción por Vox, PP y Ciudadanos recoge también un plan de apoyo a la tauromaquia y bonificaciones fiscales a la caza, dos temas recurrentes ya en los pactos que han firmado en Andalucía las tres fuerzas políticas. Así quedó recogido en los acuerdos presupuestarios firmados a finales del año pasado que ahora, han renovado en la comisión covid.

Así, en esta ocasión, los tres partidos han incluido al respecto de los toros lo siguiente: "El sector taurino es, sin duda, uno de los más golpeados por la crisis de Covid, lo cual agrava la crisis de ya venía sufriendo desde hace décadas, por ello se hace imprescindible un Plan de Apoyo a la Tauromaquia que evidencie sin tapujos su valor cultural, que ayude a superar sus problemas económicos y que aspire a recuperar la conexión entre esta tradición y la sociedad andaluza. A tal fin se deberá abordar una reforma en su fiscalidad, una mejora en su difusión desde la Radio Televisión Pública Andaluza, una apuesta por su promoción entre la sociedad andaluza especialmente lo más jóvenes, e incluso una reforma legal que garantice la continuidad de esta tradición".

Y sobre la caza, esto: "Evitar los perjuicios que la covid está generando en el sector cinegético andaluz con medidas que garanticen su actividad y protejan el empleo en este ámbito, incluida la posibilidad de bonificaciones fiscales a la actividad cinegética mientras dure la pandemia (Ej: Tasa por matrícula de coto o canon público de aprovechamiento cinegético). Así mismo es necesario elaborar un protocolo sanitario de actuación que blinde la práctica de la actividad cinegética ante posibles rebrotes del Covid-19 dado su carácter esencial para la gestión ambiental, el control de daños a la agricultura, riesgos sanitarios y de seguridad vial, así como de dinamización socioeconómica del medio rural andaluz.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público