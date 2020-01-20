Vox registra una ley en el Congreso para ilegalizar a los partidos independentistas

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha registrado este lunes en el Congreso una reforma de la vigente Ley de Partidos Políticos para ilegalizar a todas las formaciones separatistas y a las que promovieron el proceso independentista catalán de 2017, lo que incluye a Esquerra (ERC), Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), la CUP y EH Bildu, entre otros.
Según ha explicado en rueda de prensa en el Congreso, lo que pretenden es ilegalizar "a todos los partidos que pretendan la destrucción de las unidad nacional", y si el PNV o el BNG también pretenden ese objetivo, se verán afectados igualmente por su reforma.
La proposición de ley de Vox se basa en exigir a los partidos políticos que recojan expresamente en sus estatutos el acatamiento de la Constitución de 1978, y en caso contrario se pueden ver abocados a la ilegalización.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
