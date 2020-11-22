Estás leyendo: La Xunta abre un expediente disciplinario al ginecólogo de Verín que impulsó las protestas contra el cierre del paritorio

La Xunta abre un expediente disciplinario al ginecólogo de Verín que impulsó las protestas contra el cierre del paritorio

El ginecólogo, Javier Castrillo, ve en esta actuación de la Xunta una "venganza". La razón oficial del expediente es haber contravenido la decisión de otra profesional. 

Trabajadores, familiares y usuarios del Hospital de Verín (Ourense) en el entierro simbólico del paritorio del hospital, del cerrado desde el 1 de diciembre./ Brais Lorenzo (EFE)
Trabajadores, familiares y usuarios del Hospital de Verín (Ourense) en el entierro simbólico del paritorio del hospital, del cerrado desde el 1 de diciembre./ Brais Lorenzo (EFE).

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El responsable del servicio de Ginecología del Hospital de Verín y una de las caras más visibles durante el conflicto del paritorio, Javier Castrillo, ha sido notificado de la apertura de un expediente disciplinario en relación a unos hechos que acudieron hace casi un año, justo antes de que se hiciese efectivo el polémico cierre del paritorio comarcal, posteriormente reabierto por la Xunta.

Según ha explicado a Europa Press el propio Castrillo, la actuación por la que se le incoa el expediente se remonta al pasado 30 de noviembre de 2019, jornada en la que nació el que, en principio, estaba llamado a ser el último niño que nacería en el centro sanitario comarcal.

Castrillo sostiene que el niño nació "sin complicaciones ni ningún problema" y señala que las matronas ratificaron que así era, pero la pediatra de guardia recomendó que "se derivase al niño a Ourense", topándose con la oposición del jefe de Ginecología, por no ver razón para ello.

Finalmente, el bebé acabó siendo trasladado, pero el Sergas notifica ahora un expediente al ginecólogo, según su versión, por contravenir la decisión de otra profesional, en este caso la pediatra, lo que considera una falta "grave".

"Una venganza"

El doctor Javier Castrillo ve en este expediente, "que se incoa en Vigo, donde Félix Rubial estuvo también al frente del área sanitaria", una "venganza" del ahora gerente del área ourensana. El castigo al que se expone podría alcanzar los dos años de inhabilitación profesional.

A la espera de los pasos administrativos que puedan derivar tras la notificación en clave interna, Castrillo, quien recibió el aviso del expediente el pasado lunes, prevé solicitar que se le entregue una copia del contenido de las actuaciones iniciadas contra él, con el fin de poder defenderse.

