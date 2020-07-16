madrid
La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, desvincula su marcha de IU de ninguna aspiración por liderar Podemos, según han dicho a Efe fuentes de su entorno, que remarcan que sigue afiliada al PCE y no forma parte de la organización de Pablo Iglesias.
Las mismas fuentes indican que Díaz no se ha dado de baja ahora de IU, sino que lo hizo el pasado otoño, a raíz de varios desencuentros con la dirección federal de su partido, al frente de la cual está el ahora ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón.
La baja del partido se ha conocido esta noche a raíz de una información publicada por El Confidencial.
Podemos la propuso como ministra
Díaz evitó hacer pública la renuncia "por respeto a la organización", en un intento de que no trascendieran sus desavenencias con Garzón, quien mantuvo una posición distinta a la del líder de Podemos durante la negociación con el PSOE en la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez.
Pese a militar en IU, Díaz siempre ha sido considerada muy cercana a Pablo Iglesias, y, de hecho, fue Podemos quien la propuso como ministra en enero, y no IU, que no la reconoció como su "cuota" dentro del Ejecutivo.
Iglesias trabajó en 2012 como asesor de la campaña de Díaz, candidata entonces de la coalición de izquierdas en la que se integró Esquerda Unida.
Fuentes cercanas a la ministra remarcan que sigue militando en el PCE y que "ni mucho menos" aspira a liderar la organización que dirige Iglesias, reelegido como secretario general este mes de mayo.
