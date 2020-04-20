168 morts per coronavirus i 1.085 contagis confirmats en la darrera jornada

En les últimes hores hi ha hagut 168 morts per coronavirus i 1.085 nous contagis confirmats a Catalunya, segons ha informat Salut. El total de morts s'eleva a 8.441. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia, han mort a un centre hospitalari un total de 4.904 persones, ja fossin positius de coronavirus o un cas sospitós. Això representa un augment de 328 casos, que es deu als problemes d'alguns hospitals per reportar les dades durant els dies anteriors i que Salut està corregint. A més, 2.328 han mort a una residència, 95 a un centre sociosanitari i 522 al domicili.



Pel que fa als nous contagis, l'augment de 1.085 eleva el total a 43.695 casos positius. A més, hi ha 72.984 casos diagnosticats com a possibles afectats de Covid-19.



Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 3.216 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat i actualment són 1.091, 36 menys que aquest diumenge. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 6.953 són professionals sanitaris. D'altra banda, hi ha hagut un total de 22.417 altes hospitalàries, 1.536 en les últimes hores.



Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 7.825 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 12.519 són casos sospitosos.



L'Estat espanyol ha tornat a registrar una baixada dels morts diaris per coronavirus amb 399 defuncions les últimes 24 hores, segons les dades del Ministeri de Sanitat d'aquest dilluns. És una xifra diària de morts inferior a la registrada ahir (410) i cal remuntar-se al diumenge 22 de març, quan van ser-ne 394 en 24 hores, per trobar una dada de defuncions diàries més baixa que la d'aquest dilluns. L'Estat espanyol ja suma 20.852 defuncions per coronavirus i 200.210 positius, dels quals 31.053 són professionals sanitaris. Pel que fa a les altes, hi ha 80.587 persones curades. L'autonomia amb més casos segueix sent Madrid, amb 56.963 positius, seguida de Catalunya amb 41.676 casos.

