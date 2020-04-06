El 20% d’atesos a l’Hospital de la Cerdanya durant el cap de setmana no eren de la comarca

El 20% de les persones ateses a l’Hospital de la Cerdanya, situat a Puigcerdà, durant el cap de setmana i els dies previs no eren de la comarca, segons ha comentat el seu director, Francesc Bonet. Des del centre sanitari, malgrat que han remarcat que hores d'ara no tenen problemes de llits ni de saturació del servei d'urgències, han volgut fer una crida a què la població es quedi a casa aquesta Setmana Santa, ja que la pràctica totalitat de les places estan reservades per poder fer mesures d'aïllament als pacients amb coronavirus.



Actualment hi ha tretze persones ingressades amb Covid-19 i una més pendent de resultats. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'han detectat 37 casos, dels quals 30 han requerit d'hospitalització. En total, l'equipament hospitalari situat a Puigcerdà ha derivat quatre pacients a d'altres centres catalans i un darrer a un de França. També s'han donat dotze altes i, en aquest mateix període, ha mort una persona amb coronavirus.



Pel que fa a la Fundació Sant Hospital de la Seu d'Urgell, en les darreres hores ha ingressat un nou pacient amb Covid-19 i també s'ha donat una nova alta, amb la qual cosa la xifra d'hospitalitzats és de 8, tots ells a planta. A més, hi ha una persona pendent de resultats i 193 veïns estan aïllats als seus domicilis, dels quals 26 són casos positius confirmats segons ha difós l'alcalde de la Seu d'Urgell, Jordi Fàbrega, al seu compte de Twitter.

