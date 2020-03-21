69 morts per coronavirus les últimes 24 hores a Catalunya

barcelonaActualizado:
En les últimes hores s'han detectat 501 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, cosa que eleva la xifra total a 4.704 casos, segons ha informat el Departament de Salut. Pel que fa a les morts, en les últimes hores n'hi ha hagut 69. El total ascendeix a 191 des de l'inici de l'epidèmia. D'altra banda, han augmentat molt les altes, que aquest dissabte se situaven en 644, pràcticament 500 més que les comptabilitzades aquest divendres (150).
En relació a l'estat dels contagiats, 449 persones estan greus. Del total d'afectats arreu del país, 610 són professionals sanitaris.
Pel que fa a la Conca d'Òdena, una de les zones més afectades de Catalunya, hi ha 220 positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, onze més que ahir. Sis persones estan greus i 28 han mort, és a dir, quatre persones més respecte les dades d'aquest divendres. Del nombre total de casos a la zona, 91 són professionals sanitaris.
