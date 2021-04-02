Abatut un home davant del Capitoli dels Estats Units després d'atropellar dos policies, un dels quals ha mort

Un cotxe ha envestit aquest divendres una barricada de seguretat al Capitoli dels Estats Units i ha ferit dos agents de policia, un dels quals ha mort, segons ha informat la policia del Congrés. L'atacant ha estat abatut i ha mort poc després de ser traslladat al centre hospitalari, igual que l'agent.

L'atacant, del qual no s'han donat detalls, ha estat disparat pels agents després de sortir del vehicle i esgrimir un ganivet de manera "agressiva" contra ells, ha precisat Yogananda Pittman, cap interina de la policia del Capitoli. "La Policia del Capitoli dels Estats Units s'ha desplaçat a una zona de l'accés nord a l'Avinguda de la Independència en ser informada que algú ha envestit amb el seu vehicle dos agents. Tots dos agents estan ferits. Els tres han estat traslladats a l'hospital", ha indicat aquesta força de seguretat en un missatge a Twitter.



Minuts abans, la pròpia Policia havia alertat les oficines dels congressistes que hi havia "una amenaça de seguretat externa". El Congrés està en recés per les vacances de Pasqua, motiu pel qual cap membre de la Cambra de Representants i del Senat es trobaven al seu interior.



El Capitoli dels EUA es troba fortament blindat des de l'assalt del 6 de gener per una torba de seguidors de l'expresident Donald Trump que va deixar cinc morts, encara que fa dues setmanes s'havien retirat parcialment algunes de les tanques de seguretat.