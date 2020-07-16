Estàs llegint: Acord per un pla d'atenció a col·lectius vulnerables davant nous brots de Covid-19

Acord per un pla d'atenció a col·lectius vulnerables davant nous brots de Covid-19

El document pactat pel Govern estatal i els autonòmics incorpora les aportacions de les comunitats i de diferents ministeris i preveu respostes per a escenaris específics com els centres penitenciaris o les persones migrants que arriben a l'Estat espanyol sense documentació.

En Modu xerra amb veïns del bloc del costat de la Casa de la Fusta, que donen suport als temporers. DAVID MARÍN

El Consell Interterritorial de Salut, que reuneix el Ministeri de Sanitat i les conselleries de salut de les comunitats autònomes, ha aprovat aquest dijous un d'atenció a col·lectius vulnerables davant nous brots de Covid-19. Es tracta d'un document que pretén dotar el Sistema Nacional de Salut de més capacitat per afrontar nous repunts de la malaltia.

El document incorpora les aportacions de les comunitats i de diferents ministeris i preveu respostes per a escenaris específics com els centres penitenciaris o les persones migrants que arriben a l'Estat espanyol sense documentació. Entre d'altres, i malgrat subratllar que l'impacte del coronavirus en a les presons ha estat "baix", es recomana adoptar sistemes de vigilància reforçats i plans de contingència específics.

El pla també estableix que la detecció d'un cas en un centre penitenciari s'haurà de notificar a les autoritats sanitàries "de forma immediata" per adoptar les mesures oportunes, com ara l'aïllament del cas i els seus contactes així com la indicació de quarantena del mòdul residencial.

També es farà una recerca activa de casos i es valorarà la possibilitat de fer estudis de cribratge a la resta de residents i professionals si la situació ho demana. Respecte als migrants sense papers, s'adoptaran mesures específiques per al diagnòstic precoç d'aquestes persones.

