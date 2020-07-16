Acord per un pla d'atenció a col·lectius vulnerables davant nous brots de Covid-19

El Consell Interterritorial de Salut, que reuneix el Ministeri de Sanitat i les conselleries de salut de les comunitats autònomes, ha aprovat aquest dijous un d'atenció a col·lectius vulnerables davant nous brots de Covid-19. Es tracta d'un document que pretén dotar el Sistema Nacional de Salut de més capacitat per afrontar nous repunts de la malaltia.

El document incorpora les aportacions de les comunitats i de diferents ministeris i preveu respostes per a escenaris específics com els centres penitenciaris o les persones migrants que arriben a l'Estat espanyol sense documentació. Entre d'altres, i malgrat subratllar que l'impacte del coronavirus en a les presons ha estat "baix", es recomana adoptar sistemes de vigilància reforçats i plans de contingència específics.

El pla també estableix que la detecció d'un cas en un centre penitenciari s'haurà de notificar a les autoritats sanitàries "de forma immediata" per adoptar les mesures oportunes, com ara l'aïllament del cas i els seus contactes així com la indicació de quarantena del mòdul residencial.

També es farà una recerca activa de casos i es valorarà la possibilitat de fer estudis de cribratge a la resta de residents i professionals si la situació ho demana. Respecte als migrants sense papers, s'adoptaran mesures específiques per al diagnòstic precoç d'aquestes persones.

