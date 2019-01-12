Agressió homòfoba al metro de Barcelona

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut a dues persones acusades d'un delicte d'agressions i lesions per un atac homòfob que ha tingut lloc aquest dissabte al matí en el metro de Barcelona.



Segons ha informat la víctima a través de les xarxes socials, quatre individus l'han increpat quan es dirigia a treballar i l'han assetjat fins que ha baixat del vagó del metro, a la parada Urquinaona, on l'han tirat al terra i l'han apallissat.

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han confirmat a Efe que han detingut dues persones en la Línia 4 per agredir un jove, Diego Martos, que ha hagut de ser atès per una ferida amb un tall sota l'ull.



La víctima ha explicat que els atacants eren quatre joves que l'han començat a insultar quan ha entrat al metro i que han continuat fent-ho quan ha canviat de seient, amb frases com "tú no eres hombre, eres maricón".



Segons el seu relat, els agressors l'han seguit quan ha baixat del metro i el jove s'ha dirigit a l'intèrfon d'urgències de l'estació per denunciar la situació, però no li han donat cap solució.

Quan ha arribat a les escales, els atacants l'han fet caure i l'han trepitjat, fins que han arribat els vigilants de seguretat del metro, que han retingut a dos dels agressors i han esperat l'arribada dels Mossos d'Esquadra, que els han detingut.



Posteriorment, la víctima ha estat atesa a l'hospital, on ha rebut sis punts de sutura sota l'ull i ja ha estat donat d'alta.



L'Observatori de l'Homofòbia ha mostrat el seu suport a la víctima i el seu "rebuig absolut" a aquest acte de violència.