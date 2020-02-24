Almenys 15 ferits després d'un atropellament en una cavalcada de Carnestoltes a Alemanya

Com a mínim una quinzena de persones han resultat ferides aquest dilluns en un atropellament múltiple que ha tingut lloc a la localitat de Volkmarsen, situada al centre d'Alemanya, durant una desfilada de Carnestoltes, segons informen mitjans locals.



Els fets han succeït a Volkmarsen, a la regió de Hesse, i el conductor del vehicle implicat en el succés ha estat detingut, segons informa l'emissora Deutsche Welle, que precisa que hi hauria nens entre els ferits. Alguns mitjans apunten que hi hauria al voltant d'una quinzena de ferits.





L'atropellament s'ha produït sobre les 14.30 hora local (13.30 GMT), quan se celebraven en aquesta ciutat els tradicionals i concorreguts actes del dilluns de Carnestoltes, ha informat la direcció de la Policia de Kassel. "Encara no sabem si va atropellar deliberadament a la multitud", ha assegurat una portaveu de la Policia al diari Bild.



Segons testimonis citats pel diari Frankfurter Rundschau i la televisió pública local Hessische Rundfunk, el vehicle -una Mercedez- Benz Combi de color gris metal·litzat- ha arremès per motius que es desconeixen contra un lloc on es concentraven molts espectadors de la marxa i s'hi ha endinsat uns trenta metres.



Les forces de seguretat es personen al lloc de l'atropellament a Volkmarsen./ REUTERS

El vehicle s'havia saltat prèviament la prohibició de circular per aquesta zona, tancada al trànsit per les celebracions. Al lloc s'han desplaçat una dotzena d'ambulàncies, així com nombrosos agents de la Policia i equips de bombers. S'ha sol·licitat la col·laboració d'un helicòpter per a poder traslladar als ferits més greus.

