Apareixen cartells a Blanes contra usuaris de segones residències en temps de confinament

blanes
El centre de Blanes (Selva) ha aparegut aquest dissabte amb cartells en contra de propietaris de segones residències i persones de fora la localitat que han anat a passar la setmana santa a aquesta població.
A diversos espais públics de la ciutat s'han trobat inscripcions amb la frase 'Pixapins Go Home', en referència a aquells ciutadans de Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana.
Al costat, també s'hi pot llegir 'La Selva, lliure i tropical'. La policia local de Blanes intensifica els controls durant els caps de setmana i, de fet, la localitat és una de les que més sancions ha imposat durant els dies de confinament. En aquest sentit, ja s'han aixecat prop de 200 actes de sanció en el que portem de confinament a la localitat.
