Estàs llegint: Apareixen cartells a Blanes contra usuaris de segones residències en temps de confinament

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

coronavirus

Apareixen cartells a Blanes contra usuaris de segones residències en temps de confinament

La policia local intensifica els controls durant els caps de setmana en aquesta localitat, en la qual  s'han aixecat, durant els dies de confinament, a la vora de 200 actes de sanció.

Cartell contra presència de propietaris de segones residències
Cartell contra presència de propietaris de segones residències que les utilitzen en dies de setmana santa, en temps de confinament. ACN

blanes

acn

El centre de Blanes (Selva) ha aparegut aquest dissabte amb cartells en contra de propietaris de segones residències i persones de fora la localitat que han anat a passar la setmana santa a aquesta població.

A diversos espais públics de la ciutat s'han trobat inscripcions amb la frase 'Pixapins Go Home', en referència a aquells ciutadans de Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana.

Cartell contra presència de propietaris de segones residències a Blanes. ACN

Al costat, també s'hi pot llegir 'La Selva, lliure i tropical'. La policia local de Blanes intensifica els controls durant els caps de setmana i, de fet, la localitat és una de les que més sancions ha imposat durant els dies de confinament. En aquest sentit, ja s'han aixecat prop de 200 actes de sanció en el que portem de confinament a la localitat.

Etiquetas

selección público