Aprovat el pla per enderrocar l'edifici Venus i reallotjar les famílies a partir de 2023

Ho han fet els ajuntaments de Barcelona i Sant Adrià del Besòs, la Diputació de Barcelona i la Generalitat per unanimitat. Les solucions per les 244 famílies passen per indemnitzacions, reallotjaments i lloguers socials, en funció de cada cas, després que la justícia els donés la raó al juny.

Detall de l'edifici del carrer Venus al barri de La Mina de Sant Adrià del Besós. Imatge del 17 de juny de 2014. (Horitzontal). Guillem Sancez | ACN
L'edifici del carrer Venus al barri de La Mina de Sant Adrià del Besós  - Guillem Sánchez / ACN.

Els ajuntaments de Barcelona i Sant Adrià del Besòs, la Diputació de Barcelona i la Generalitat han aprovat aquest dijous per unanimitat el pla de gestió del bloc Venus 2021-2026 del barri de la Mina, que comportarà l'enderrocament de l'edifici. El projecte està dotat amb 30,8 milions d'euros, que inclouen les solucions personalitzades per a les 244 famílies que hi viuen. Aquestes solucions passen per indemnitzacions, reallotjaments o lloguers socials, en funció de cada cas. Es calcula que cap al 2023 es pugui començar a reallotjar les primeres famílies. El segon semestre d'aquest any es crearà una oficina tècnica que serà l'encarregada de gestionar tot el que implica el pla, com ara les expropiacions o l'enderroc.

En concret, el pressupost que s'ha aprovat per unanimitat és de 30.814.404 euros, dels quals la Generalitat n'aporta 16,79 (12,64 del Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies i la resta del Departament de Territori i Sostenibilitat). L'Ajuntament de Barcelona i la Diputació de Barcelona aporten l'altra part del pressupost, a excepció de 6,77 milions d'euros que el Consorci del barri de la Mina tenia de romanent i que també s'hi inclouen.

Fa 20 anys que les famílies que alberga l'edifici Venus esperen una solució, ja que l'enderroc i el reallotjament dels veïns en habitatges de substitució estaven previstos al Pla especial de reordenació i millora del barri del 2002

