Aprovat el pla per enderrocar l'edifici Venus i reallotjar les famílies a partir de 2023

barcelona
Els ajuntaments de Barcelona i Sant Adrià del Besòs, la Diputació de Barcelona i la Generalitat han aprovat aquest dijous per unanimitat el pla de gestió del bloc Venus 2021-2026 del barri de la Mina, que comportarà l'enderrocament de l'edifici. El projecte està dotat amb 30,8 milions d'euros, que inclouen les solucions personalitzades per a les 244 famílies que hi viuen. Aquestes solucions passen per indemnitzacions, reallotjaments o lloguers socials, en funció de cada cas. Es calcula que cap al 2023 es pugui començar a reallotjar les primeres famílies. El segon semestre d'aquest any es crearà una oficina tècnica que serà l'encarregada de gestionar tot el que implica el pla, com ara les expropiacions o l'enderroc.
En concret, el pressupost que s'ha aprovat per unanimitat és de 30.814.404 euros, dels quals la Generalitat n'aporta 16,79 (12,64 del Departament de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies i la resta del Departament de Territori i Sostenibilitat). L'Ajuntament de Barcelona i la Diputació de Barcelona aporten l'altra part del pressupost, a excepció de 6,77 milions d'euros que el Consorci del barri de la Mina tenia de romanent i que també s'hi inclouen.
Fa 20 anys que les famílies que alberga l'edifici Venus esperen una solució, ja que l'enderroc i el reallotjament dels veïns en habitatges de substitució estaven previstos al Pla especial de reordenació i millora del barri del 2002.
