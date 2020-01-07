El jutge de l'Audiència Nacional tanca la investigació dels atemptats de Barcelona i Cambrils del passat agost de 2017 i envia els tres processats, Driss Oukabir, Mohamed Houli Chemlal i Said Ben Iazza a judici. El magistrat no els imputa les 16 morts en considerar que no coneixien els plans dels autors dels atacs. Per contra, Oukabir i Houli seran jutjats pels delictes d'integració a organització terrorista, fabricació, tinença i dipòsit d'explosius i estralls en grau de temptativa, i Iazza per delicte de col·laboració a l'organització.



El delicte d'integració en organització terrorista contempla una pena d'entre 6 i 14 anys de presó. El de fabricació i tinença d'explosius, entre 8 i 15 anys i el d'estralls, en grau de temptativa, entre 10 i 15 anys. El delicte de col·laboració amb organització terrorista està sancionat amb penes que van dels 5 als 10 anys de presó.



Els tres processats seran jutjats per la Sala Penal de l'Audiència Nacional (AN), dirigida pel magistrat Alfonso Guevara. El jutge instructor no havia enviat la causa a l'AN perquè tant les defenses com les acusacions populars van recórrer per sol·licitar que se'ls imputés el delicte d'assassinats terroristes, però finalment el magistrat l'ha descartat.

