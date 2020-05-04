Baix retorn a l'activitat del petit comerç

El retorn dels comerços no essencials a l’activitat ha estat molt irregular arreu de Catalunya, amb percentatges d’obertura força diversos en funció del sector. En qualsevol cas, les restriccions imposades pel Govern espanyol en l’anomenada fase 0 del desconfinament -només poden obrir establiments de menys de 400 metres quadrats, per atendre clients amb cita prèvia, respectant les distàncies de seguretat i admetent un sol client per cada treballador de la botiga- han fet que molts negocis hagin optat per esperar-se per obrir fins la setmana vinent, quan s’arribi a la fase 1 i es rebaixin algunes restriccions. Les organitzacions de comerciants han criticat el poc temps que han tingut per adaptar-se a les mesures de seguretat, després que tot just se’n coneguessin els detalls ahir via Butlletí Oficial de l’Estat (BOE).



El volum d’obertures se situa entre el 15 i el 20%, tot i que varia força en funció del territori. A la capital, per exemple, Barcelona Comerç, que integra els 24 eixos comercials de la ciutat, assegura que només han tornat a aixecar la persiana el 10% de les botigues. A Sabadell, el nivell estaria al voltant del 15%. La sectorial de comerç de la patronal Pimec parla d’un nivell d’obertura d’entre el 40 i el 50% i a nivell estatal l’Associació de Treballadors Autònoms (ATA) xifra en un 20% els comerços que han retornat a l’activitat, en un 50% les perruqueries i en un 3% l’hostaleria. Finalment, el Gremi de Llibreters assegura que al Principat han obert la meitat de les llibreries.

Pel que fa a les perruqueries, segons informa l’ACN, els establiments més grans, com els Raffel Pagès, han obert un 80% de les seves 85 perruqueries, però només amb el 60% del personal. Les perruqueres autònomes o amb centres més petits admeten molts dubtes sobre com cal treballar, tan si han optat per obrir com si no. Critiquen que l'administració faci normatives "a correcuita" sense protocols clars de seguretat, i avisen que les franges horàries per a la gent gran, per exemple, fan molt "complicat" atendre totes les clientes.



Les llibreries han reobert amb fortes mesures de protecció per a treballadors i compradors, i només per entregar en mà les comandes preparades durant el confinament. De fet, els clients no s’hi poden passejar i no poden remenar entre els prestatges per escollir nous volums.

