Barcelona en Comú apuja el sou a Colau, als regidors i als comissionats

La coordinadora de Barcelona en Comú ha decidit apujar el sou de l’alcaldessa, Ada Colau, així com dels regidors de la formació i els diversos comissionats. Segons ha avançat El País, la mesura no suposa modificar el codi ètic del partit, que establia un salari màxim de 2.200 euros nets al mes, sinó que implica crear un “complement per responsabilitat de govern i cures”. Aquest complement serà de 900 euros mensuals en el cas de Colau -el que implica un increment retributiu del 40%-, de 600 euros en el cas dels regidors (un 27%) i de 300 euros per als comissionats (13% més).



Feia temps que hi havia una demanda entre els càrrecs del partit per augmentar la retribució, fonamentalment com a mesura pal·liativa per compensar les llargues jornades de treball que comporta representa el govern. Segons declaracions de portaveu de BComú, Enric Bàrcena, a El País, es va fer una “diagnosi de gènere” en la que es va constatar “incompliments flagrants en matèria de conciliació, amb jornades eternes, una sobrecàrrega de treball que impactava en la vida quotidiana”. Dit amb altres paraules, càrrecs havien indicat que per falta de temps havien hagut d’assumir despeses en cangurs o la neteja de la casa.



La retribució oficial que reben els electes de Barcelona en Comú és molt més elevada, si bé a l’hora de la veritat els càrrecs cobren allò que marca el codi ètic de la formació. La resta anava a parar a un fons social del partit que mitjançant un concurs el repartia entre entitats i projectes de la ciutat. El codi ètic de Barcelona en Comú també aborda altres qüestions, com ara oferir les agendes públiques dels càrrecs, l’obligatorietat de declarar ingressos i patrimoni, la renúncia per part del partit a sol·licitar crèdits bancaris, la no acceptació de regals o la prohibició a acumular càrrecs.